Braves announces 2022 Opening Day Roster

The Atlanta Braves officially announced their 28-man Opening Day roster for the 2022 season Thursday. The roster was largely set earlier this week and there were no big surprises. Thirteen players return from last year’s Opening Day roster and also includes six newcomers to the organization including new first baseman Matt Olson.

The Braves will begin the season with 15 pitchers and 13 position players. William Contreras makes the club as a third catcher. Both Alex Dickerson and Tyler Thornburg made the cut after signing non-guaranteed contracts in March. Spencer Strider is the youngest player on the Opening Day roster at 23 years of age.

Pitchers (15): RH Ian Anderson, LH Tucker Davidson, LH Max Fried, RH Kenley Jansen, LH Tyler Matzek, RH Collin McHugh, LH A.J. Minter, RH Charlie Morton, LH Sean Newcomb, RH Darren O’Day, LH Will Smith, RH Spencer Strider, RH Tyler Thornburg, RH Kyle Wright, RH Huascar Ynoa

Catchers (3): William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Manny Pina

Infielders (5): Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson

Outfielders (5): Alex Dickerson, Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia, Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario