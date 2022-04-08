Charlie Morton, Braves looking for bounce back performance against Reds

After a tough loss in the opener Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will be looking to bounce back in a big way when they continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds Friday night at Truist Park.

Atlanta dropped a 6-3 decision Opening Day as they managed just four hits against Cincinnati pitching. Austin Riley hit an eighth inning homer and finished with three of Atlanta’s four hits.

Charlie Morton will make his first appearance since suffering a broken leg in Game 1 of the World Series. There was initially some question as to whether or not Morton would be ready for the start of the regular season, but he put those concerns to rest with a strong showing during the spring. Morton made 33 starts for the Braves in 2021 striking out 216 batters in 185 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati will counter with rookie left-hander Reiver Sanmartin who will be making his third career major league start. Martin spent the majority of the 2021 season at Triple A where he put up solid if not spectacular numbers. He isn’t overpowering on the mound, but has shown the ability to hit his spots and has found success in the minors.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, April 8, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 The Fan / 93.7 FM The Fan