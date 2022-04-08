This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron Blasts homer 715 becomes Home Run King

Braves History

1974: There’s a new home run king Hank Aaron blasts Number 715 off Dodger pitcher Al Downing breaking Babe Ruth record of 714 career homers, as we all know Aaron would finish his illustrious career with 755 homers.

1994: Atlanta Braves pitcher Kent Mercker throws a no hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0 while striking out 10. This was Mercker’s first complete game in the majors as well,

2005: U.S. President Jimmy Carter goes to the Braves home opener against the Mets. Carter and his wife Rosalyn stay for the entire game a 3-1 victory for the Braves.

2008: Top Atlanta Braves outfield prospect Jordan Schafer was suspended 50 games for using HGH(human growth hormones).

2009: the Atlanta Braves blow 10-3 lead to the Philadelphia Phillies 8 consecutive Phillies drove in a run off four different Braves pitchers to add salt in the wound four walks were mixed in. the Braves tried to come back in the ninth hitting three home runs but it wasn’t enough to stop Brad Lidge 52 consecutive saves streak in a 12-11 loss.

MLB History

1969: Four expansion teams make their debuts and win. the teams Kansas City Royals, Montreal Expos, the Seattle Pilots, and San Diego Padres.

1975: Frank Robinson makes his debut as the major leagues first African American manager. Rachel Robinson the widow of Jackie Robinson would throw out the ceremonial first pitch to commemorate this great day. Robinson was the player manager for the Indians. He belted his eighth career opening day home run a record that would later be tied by Ken Griffey junior and Adam Dunn. the Indians would get the 5-3 victory over the New York Yankees.

1985: Phil Niekro would start for the Boston Red Sox becoming the second oldest pitcher to start opening day.

1991: Starter Nolan Ryan and closer Goose Gossage pitch for the Texas Rangers marking the first time in Major League history a 300 game winner and a 300 save man would throw in the same game. Unfortunately, it came in a 5-4 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers