Braves News: Austin Riley Shows Out Despite 6-3 Loss

The Braves kicked off the 2022 season with a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. Max Fried was handed his first loss of the season, giving up 5 runs in 5.2 frames. Fried surrendered 8 hits, walked 1, and had 5 strikeout victims. The 6th Reds run was charged to Collin McHugh, who allowed a two-run homer off the bat of Brandon Drury.

Atlanta’s bats were quiet for the majority of the game, with the exception of Austin Riley. Riley collected the first two hits of the Braves season and launched Atlanta’s first homer of 2022 in the bottom of the 8th inning to cut the deficit in half.

However, Riley’s two-run shot was not enough to push the Braves past the Reds, and they look to even the series today with Charlie Morton returning to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20pm ET.

More Braves News:

Ronald Acuña Jr. addresses the comments he made towards Freddie Freeman on Instagram live.

MLB News:

The Twins acquired RHP Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan from the Padres in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and 1B/OF Brent Rooker.

The Pirates signed OF Jake Marisnick to a big league deal. The 31-year-old spent last season with the Cubs and Padres and put together a .216/.286/.375 slash line.

The Pirates and 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes agreed to an eight-year extension worth $70M. This is the largest deal ever handed out by the Pirates.

Phillies OF Mickey Moniak suffered a fracture in his right hand and will miss around six weeks. Moniak was hit by a pitch in the final Spring Training game.

The Guardians traded OF Bradley Zimmer to Toronto for RHP Anthony Castro. Zimmer will account for the second speedy left-handed outfielder signed by the Blue Jays in just a matter of weeks.

The Mets acquired RHP Adonis Medina from the Pirates. He was immediately optioned to Triple-A.