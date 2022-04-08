April 8: Reds vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will continue their four game series against the Cincinnati Reds Friday night at Truist Park. Atlanta managed just four hits as they dropped the opener Thursday 6-3. Austin Riley accounted for three of those hits including a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Charlie Morton will make his first start since suffering a fractured fibula in Game 1 of the World Series. The Reds will go with rookie left-hander Reiver Sanmartin who will be making his third career major league start.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.