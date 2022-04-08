GameThread 4/8/2022: Reds @ Braves

The Braves seek their first win of the year as they host the Reds in the second contest of a four-game set. They dropped the season opener 6-3 in a pretty not-fun game that involved everyone’s least-favorite bugbear from early in 2021 season: xwOBA underperformance combined with the other team’s xwOBA overperformance.

The Braves will send out a modified lineup from the one they used last night, with Ozzie Albies hitting leadoff and Eddie Rosario dropping down to sixth, given that scheduled Cincinnati starter Reiver Sanmartin throws with his left hand.

The Reds will attempt to go 2-0 with a modified lineup that sends last night’s hero, Brandon Drury, to the bench. Mike Moustakas will play third and Tyler Naquin will hit second and DH. Jake Fraley, acquired in the trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle, will hit ninth and play right field, replacing Aristides Aquino.

Tonight’s game has a 7:20 pm ET scheduled start, and will hopefully feature more Braves dingers and less stupid stuff than last night’s contest.