This Day in Braves History: April 9

Braves Franchise History

1980 - Two days after opening the season, the Durham Bulls home uniforms are stolen. Braves minor league director Hank Aaron sends the team a set of used Braves uniforms.

MLB History

1912 - The Boston Red Sox defeat Harvard University in an exhibition game that is the first game ever played at Fenway Park.

1913 - The Brooklyn Superbas and Philadelphia Phillies play the first game in the history of Ebbets Field in front of a crowd of 10,000 people. The Phillies win 1-0.

1947 - Commissioner Happy Chandler suspends Brooklyn Dodgers manager Leo Durocher for one year for “conduct deemed detrimental to baseball.”

1953 - Twenty-one year old Mickey Mantle becomes the third hitter to clear the 89-foot-high right field roof at Forbes Field.

1965 - The Houston Astros defeat the Yankees 2-1 in 12 innings in the first ever game played at the Harris County Domed Stadium which later be known as the Astrodome.

1974 - Padres owner Ray Kroc criticizes his club over the public address system during a game.

1981 - Fernando Valenzuela starts in place of Jerry Reuss and shuts out the Astros 2-0. Valenzuela will go on to win eight consecutive games to start his career.

1989 - Rickey Henderson records the 800th stolen base of his career for the Yankees in a 4-3 loss to the Indians.

1993 - The Colorado Rockies record their first franchise victory beating the Montreal Expos 11-4 and set a league record for single game attendance with 80,227 packed into Mile High Stadium.

2001 - The Pittsburgh Pirates fall to the Reds 8-2 in the first game played at PNC Park.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.