Braves News: Braves Bounce Back to Even the Series

The Reds went down 7-6 on Friday night as the Braves picked up their first win of the 2022 campaign behind a strong outing from Charlie Morton. Morton tossed 5.1 innings, only surrendering 2 runs off of 2 hits. He walked one and struck out 5.

Things were going Atlanta’s way offensively, too, as the squad collected 8 hits and cashed in 7 runs. The Braves tacked the runs on early, courtesy of Travis d’Arnaud’s infield single in the second inning.

Things got a little too close for comfort in the ninth when Cincinnati had a three run inning and rallied to cut the lead to one. However, the defense came up big and helped secure the win. The series continues today with Kyle Wright on the bump. First pitch is set for 7:20ET.

Braves News:

Vaughn Grissom, Dylan Dodd, and Drew Campbell headline the 2022 Rome Braves roster.

A preview of Atlanta’s Low-A affiliate, the 2022 Augusta GreenJackets.

Brian Snitker discusses Charlie Morton’s return to the mound, Orlando Arcia in the DH role, and more.

MLB News:

Yankees OF Aaron Judge declined the $213.5M extension offer. Judge expressed that he was disappointed with the offer.

The Mariners and SS JP Crawford agreed to a five-year, $51M extension on Friday. Crawford was very productive in 2021, with a .273/.338/.376 slash line.

SS Xander Bogaerts’ fate with the Red Sox is still in question, as the two cannot come to an agreement on a deal.

The Phillies placed OF Mickey Moniak on the 10-day IL after suffering a fractured right hand. Simon Muzziotti has been called up from Double-A. According to Baseball America, Muzziotti is ranked 10th among Phillies prospects.

RHP Matt Harvey returns to the Orioles on a minor league deal. Last season, Harvey posted a 6.27 ERA through 127.2 frames. 28 of those appearances were starts.