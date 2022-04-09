 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread 4/9/2022: Braves vs. Reds

Let’s get these rings, then get this win

By Demetrius Bell
MLB: APR 08 Reds at Braves Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s Ring Ceremony Night at the ballpark, as the defending champions Atlanta Braves are set to individually receive their spoils of victory following their triumph in the 2021 World Series. Kyle Wright is making the start tonight, so there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the on-field aspect of things. Still, this figures to be a memorable night just for the rings alone. Hopefully, the Braves will be able to take care of Vladimir Gutierrez and the Reds to put a nice win as the cherry on top of the ring-shaped cake.

