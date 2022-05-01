This Day in Braves History: May 1

Braves Franchise History

1920 - Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Robins each pitch a 26-inning marathon 1-1 tie which is the longest in major league history. Boston’s Charlie Pick goes 0-for-11 at the plate to set a major league record for hitless at-bats in one game.

1978 - Thirty-nine year old Jim Bouton begins a comeback attempt with the Savannah Braves. Bouton will earn a late season call up to Atlanta but will struggle.

MLB News

1925 - Jimmie Foxx records a pinch-hit single in his major league debut as a 17-year old.

1951 - Mickey Mantle hits the first home run of his career off Randy Gumpert in an 8-3 win over the White Sox.

1984 - Dwight Gooden becomes the first teenager to strike out 10 batters in a game since Bert Blyleven in 1970.

1991 - Rickey Henderson passes Lou Brock to become the all-time stolen base career leader.

1991 - Nolan Ryan pitches the seventh no-hitter of his career at age 44.

2000 - Barry Bonds becomes the first player to hit a ball into McCovey’s Cove at Pac Bell Park.

2015 - Alex Rodriguez ties Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time home runs list.

