Braves, Rangers set for rubber match Sunday

The Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers will meet in the rubber match of their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Braves homered four times in the opener to back a good performance by Ian Anderson in a 6-3 win. Dane Dunning held Atlanta’s offense in check Saturday limiting them to just three hits in a 3-1 loss.

The Braves have yet to announce their pitching plans for Sunday’s series finale. Brian Snitker told the AJC’s Justin Toscano Saturday night that “Anybody is an option” during his postgame address.

Brian Snitker did not announce a Sunday starter.



“Anybody is an option,” he said. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 1, 2022

This would originally have been Max Fried’s spot in the rotation but Atlanta elected to back him up a day for Monday’s series opener in New York. Spencer Strider looked like an option as either an opener or a bulk buy but he pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief behind Bryce Elder on Saturday. A bullpen game would still seem to be a possibility as Atlanta still has multi-inning options in Jesse Chavez and Collin McHugh available.

Another option might be Kyle Muller who was scratched from his scheduled start at Gwinnett for the second straight day Saturday. There is no word if Muller is with the team in Texas or if him being pulled the last two days has anything to do with Sunday’s start.

Left-hander Taylor Hearn will make his fifth start for the Rangers in the finale. Hearn allowed five hits and four runs over five innings in his last start against the Astros. That was the first time that he had pitched into the fifth inning this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. started Saturday’s game as the DH and drove in Atlanta’s only run with a check swing single in the third inning. Adam Duvall and Travis Demeritte accounted for Atlanta’s other two hits in Saturday’s game. Demeritte is 3-for-7 in the series.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, May 1, 2:35 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan