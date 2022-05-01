Braves News: Tough 3-1 loss, Alex Dickerson to Gwinnett, more

The Braves’ offense fell flat on Saturday, scoring only one run against an unspectacular starting pitcher for the Rangers. Bryce Elder once again did not look particularly sharp, allowing three runs over 4.1 innings and walking three, despite an arsenal that really necessitates not walking batters. This start was far from disastrous though, as allowing only three runs is something that can be overcome, especially since Spencer Strider came in and was spectacular over 3.2 innings, allowing no runs and no hits while walking one and striking out five. This offense is a strength on paper but needs to both perform better and get some better luck if this team is to reach it’s potential.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Saturday’s 3-1 loss.

Alex Dickerson accepted assignment to triple-A Gwinnett, which is honestly pretty surprising, but it’s really good to keep a guy like Dickerson with some real ability and talent in the organization.

We answered some reader questions in our latest mailbag.

MLB News

Here is Saturday’s injury update on players throughout the league such as JD Martinez, Mitch Haniger, Kris Bryant, and more.

After one unbelievable month of home run hitting and nothing much since, the Reds DFA’d Aristides Aquino Saturday.

The Padres signed Shogo Akiyama to a minor league deal.

The Giants traded cash or a player to be named later for Isan Diaz from Miami.

A number of veteran players on minor league deals have opt-outs in their contract Sunday, which could be worth keeping an eye on for some depth options.