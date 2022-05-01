May 1: Braves vs Rangers

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure their second straight series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Atlanta took Friday’s opener 6-3 behind four home runs and a solid pitching performance by Ian Anderson. Their offense was held in check by Dane Dunning Saturday in a 3-1 loss which dropped them to 10-12 on the season.

Following Saturday’s loss, Brian Snitker declined to reveal the team’s pitching plan for Sunday. The Braves elected to push Max Fried back a day and have him start Monday’s series opener against the Mets. Left-hander Taylor Hearn will get the start for the Rangers in the series finale.

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 2:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.