Braves recall Kyle Muller to start Sunday’s finale in Texas

Muller will make his 2022 season debut Sunday

By Kris Willis
MLB: AUG 12 Reds at Braves Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced that they have recalled left-hander Kyle Muller from Gwinnett and that he will start Sunday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers. Atlanta optioned right-hander Bryce Elder to make room on the active roster.

Muller will be making his 10th career appearance and ninth career start at the major league level. He has a 4.17 ERA and a 3.66 FIP in 36 2/3 innings. He put up good numbers in four starts at Gwinnett posting a 3.66 ERA and a 3.37 FIP while striking out 28 hitters in 19 2/3 innings. Muller has the stuff to succeed at the major league level, but it has always been a question of his command. He has quieted some of those concerns this season issuing just seven walks over those four starts with the Stripers.

Elder made four starts with the Braves allowing 18 hits and 10 runs in 19 innings. He struck out 12 but allowed 14 walks, all of which came in his last three starts.

