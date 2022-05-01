Braves vs Rangers game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to get back in the win column and secure a series win in the process Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Braves recalled lefty Kyle Muller to start Sunday’s finale. Texas will go with left-hander Taylor Hearn.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is in the lineup for the second straight day as the DH. Travis Demeritte gets another start in right field and will be hitting seventh. William Contreras homered twice in the opener and will be back behind the plate and hitting eighth Sunday.

Here’s how we line up for today’s series finale against the Rangers!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/vIFMdcknzP — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 1, 2022

The Rangers will juggle their lineup for Sunday against the left-hander. Marcus Semien moves up to the second spot in the order and will be followed by Adolis Garcia. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe drops to sixth in the order. Former Brave Charlie Culberson gets the start at third base and will be hitting eighth.

Rangers lineup for May 1 vs. Atlanta pic.twitter.com/NGwt11elVk — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) May 1, 2022

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 2:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.