Braves option Kyle Muller, William Woods to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced a pair of roster moves following Sunday’s loss to the Rangers. The Braves optioned both Kyle Muller and William Woods to Gwinnett to trim their roster down to 26 players.

Major League Baseball allowed teams two extra players for the first month of the season. They announced last week that they will allow teams to carry 14 pitchers for the month of May. After that, teams will be limited to 13 pitchers on their active roster.

Muller struggled Sunday allowing four hits, six walks and seven runs in just 2 2/3 innings. Woods made two appearances for the Braves allowing two hits and a walk to go along with two strikeouts in a pair of scoreless innings.