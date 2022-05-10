This Day in Braves History: Atlanta scores 7 in the ninth to stun Phillies

Braves Franchise History

1929 - The Braves fall to the Reds 5-2 thanks to three unearned runs that score on a rare error by Rabbit Maranville. Les Bell homers for Boston and outfielder Earl Clark sets a National League record with 12 putouts in the game.

1950 - The Braves acquire catcher Walker Cooper from the Reds in exchange for second baseman Connie Ryan.

1967 - Hank Aaron records the only inside-the-park home run of his career against the Phillies.

1970 - Hoyt Wilhelm becomes the first major league pitcher to appear in 1000 career games.

1977 - The Braves are swept in a doubleheader against Pittsburgh running their losing streak to 16 straight games.

1994 - Atlanta scores seven runs in the bottom of the ninth to come back from an 8-1 deficit. They will go on to win 9-8 in 15 innings. Mike Mordecai’s three-run home run was the big blow in the ninth. Atlanta won in the 15th on a bunt single by Mike Stanton that scored Deion Sanders.

1996 - The Braves back John Smoltz with 18 hits and coast to an 11-0 win over the Phillies. Javy Lopez records four hits in the win.

MLB History

1913 - The Yankees defeat the Tigers 10-9 in 10 innings despite committing eight errors including three by shortstop Claud Derrick.

1926 - Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth hit back-to-back homers to help the Yankees to a 13-9 win.

1934 - Lou Gehrig records four hits with two homers, two doubles and drives in seven and exits the game after five innings due to a cold in a 13-3 win over the White Sox.

1960 - Orioles catcher Joe Ginsberg ties a record with three passed balls in one inning as he struggles to corral Hoyt Wilhelm’s knuckleball.

2000 - Rickey Henderson becomes the 21st player to log 10,000 at-bats in his career.

2008 - Ben Sheets becomes the Brewers’ all-time leader in career strikeouts with 1,082 eclipsing the record previously held by Teddy Higuera.

2015 - Felix Hernandez records his 2,000th career strikeout in a 4-3 Mariners win over the A’s.

