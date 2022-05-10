Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. is finding his form, Kyle Wright welcomes Boston, plus more

Though it should come as no surprise, the Braves are benefitting from the fact that they have Ronald Acuna Jr. at the top of their order. No, he is not on some unconscious stretch right now or single-handedly winning games left and right. However, he is showing why his mere presence at the top of the Atlanta order makes this lineup so much more consistent and productive, even against top competition.

Consider Acuna’s body of work over his six-game hitting streak:

8 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 4 extra-base hits, 3 RBIs, 2 Stolen Bases

For an offense that has seen Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Ozzie Albies struggle mightily over the past few weeks, Acuna Jr.’s overall body of work could not have come at a better time. Despite their overall struggles so far this season, if the Braves can simply get a few of their best bats going at the same time, plenty of ground can be made up in the standings in a short amount of time.

Braves News

The Braves welcome the Red Sox to Atlanta for two games as Kyle Wright looks to continue his excellent start to the season against a struggling Boston lineup.

Andy McCullough of The Athletic offered some great insight into one of the biggest sources of success that helped Kenley Jansen once again become an elite closer.

MLB.com highlights Marcel Ozuna’s early season struggles as the Braves’ biggest surprise to start the season.

MLB News