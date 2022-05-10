Battery Power TV: Braves have momentum, chance to build on it vs. scuffling Red Sox

The Braves earned their first series win over a team over .500 and Ronald Acuña Jr. is producing at an MLB level. Momentum is on the defending champ’s side, and now they have a chance to build in it against the scuffling Red Sox.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the stage as Atlanta puts Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson on the mound in a two-game series on the AL East’s last-place team.

