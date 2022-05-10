May 10: Red Sox vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will return to action Tuesday when they begin a brief two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The Braves are 2-1 on their current homestand scoring their second series win of the season this past weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Red Sox come into the series struggling having lost five straight and eight of their last 10 overall.

Kyle Wright will be on the mound for Atlanta in the opener while the Red Sox will go with right-hander Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.