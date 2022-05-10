The Braves are coming into this game after picking up a four-game split on the road against the Mets and a series win against the Brewers to kick off their homestand. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are coming into town and they’re scuffling mightily. Baseball’s a weird game, but hopefully both teams continue going on the path that they’re currently on, since that would likely equate to a Braves victory tonight.
Filed under:
Game Thread 5/10/22: Braves vs. Red Sox
The quick two-game series begins tonight
