This Day in Braves History: Ted Turner takes over as manager

Braves Franchise History

1946 - The Boston Braves fall 5-1 to the New York Giants in the first night game played at Braves Field. The game drew the largest crowd in 13 years.

1977 - Braves owner Ted Turner decides to take over as manager of his team. Atlanta drops their 17th straight game in Turner’s debut with coach Vern Benson making most of the in-game decisions. Following the game, the National League steps in and removes Turner as the manager citing a rule that prevents an owner from also being a manager. Dave Bristol will return to the dugout and finish the season as the team’s manager.

MLB History

1904 - Cy Young’s 23-inning no-hit streak comes to an end.

1919 - Walter Johnson tosses 12 scoreless innings against the Yankees at the Polo Grounds. Johnson allowed only two hits and retired 28 batters in a row.

1955 - Ernie Banks hits a grand slam to help the Cubs to a 10-8 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers snapping their 11-game winning streak. Banks will finish the season with five grand slam home runs.

1963 - Sandy Koufax tosses his second career no-hitter as the Dodgers beat the Giants 8-0.

1972 - Tom Seaver wins his 100th career game in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. They also acquired outfielder Willie Mays from the Giants in exchange for pitcher Charlie Williams and $50,000.

1980 - Pete Rose steals second, third and home in one inning for the Phillies. Rose is the first National League player to do so since Jackie Robinson in 1954.

1990 - Dave Winfield rejects a trade that would have sent him from the Yankees to the California Angels. Winfield will relent five days later and allow the trade to take place.

2003 - Rafael Palmeiro becomes the 19th player to join the 500 home run club.

