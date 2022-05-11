Ian Anderson, Braves look to get back in the win column against the Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves saw their two-game winning streak end Tuesday with a 9-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox. They will try to salvage a split when the series wraps up Wednesday night. Kyle Wright allowed six runs in the second inning Tuesday but was able to hang in and pitch into the fifth. Atlanta cut the deficit to 6-4 before the Red Sox put the game out of reach with a three-run ninth.

Ian Anderson will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday night and will be looking to continue a run of good fortune. Since allowing five runs in his opening start, Anderson has allowed a total of six runs over his next four outings. He has continued to deal with an excess of baserunners and has struggled to put hitters away at times, but has done a good job of limiting the damage. He allowed five hits and four walks, but just one run over 5 1/3 innings in his last start against the Mets.

The Red Sox will go with hard throwing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi who will be making his seventh start of the season. Eovaldi is off to a good start posting a 2.94 ERA over 33 2/3 innings albeit with a 4.66 FIP. He allowed six hits and three runs over five innings in his last start against the White Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. extended his hitting streak to seven games and reached base three times in Tuesday’s loss. Trainers checked on him after a fifth inning single, but stayed in for the remainder of the game. Brian Snitker said afterwards that the training staff checks on Acuña before and after each game. Since sitting out the first game of the doubleheader in New York, Acuña has played in six straight games.

Matt Olson had two hits in Tuesday’s loss including his 13th double of the season. Perhaps that is a sign that he is starting to see the ball better, but he is just 7-for-33 with six walks in May. Five of those seven hits have gone for extra bases.

Austin Riley went 0-for-3 Tuesday and is just 2-for-26 dating back to the doubleheader in New York and 0-for-14 on the current homestand.

Wednesday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 11, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan