Braves News: Braves fall to Sox, the rise of AJ Minter, and more

A shaky start from Kyle Wright set the tone of Tuesday night’s 9-4 loss to the Red Sox. Wright gave up 6 runs in 4.2 frames. Each of those 6 runs came in the second inning.

The Braves offense began to chip away at the deficit, but the bats weren’t hot enough to outlast Boston’s 3-run ninth, courtesy of Tyler Thornburg’s messy outing.

Ian Anderson takes the mound today as the Braves go for a series split. First pitch is set for 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

AJ Minter’s career-high 39% strikeout rate isn’t the only thing that makes him one of the most elite relievers in the league.

Drew Waters returns to Triple-A, Michael Harris’ on-base streak, and more in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

Grant McAuley and Corey McCartney preview the two-game set versus the Red Sox in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

The Cardinals optioned SS Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis. In his first 86 plate appearances of 2022, DeJong is hitting .130. Tommy Edman now becomes the probable shortstop.

White Sox SS Tim Anderson appealed his one-game suspension and escaped with just a fine after his scuffle with a fan on Tuesday.

After more than eight years, minor league players and MLB reached a settlement on the minimum wage lawsuit.

The Cubs activated LHP Wade Miley Tuesday afternoon. He made his Cubs debut against the Padres on Tuesday night, tossing 3 innings. He walked 5, struck out 1, and allowed 3 runs.

The Nationals selected the contract of Carl Edwards Jr. on Tuesday. The righty tossed one-third of an inning for the Braves in their World Champion season.

The Padres made several roster moves on Tuesday, including reinstating Wil Myers and Luke Voit.

Pirates OF Jake Marisnick was placed on the 10-day IL after suffering a thumb injury against the Dodgers. Marisnick collided with the wall while making a catch.

Mets RHP Sean Reid-Foley will undergo Tommy John surgery today. Reid-Foley is not likely to return until late spring or summer of next year.