Tuesday’s tough start a learning experience for Kyle Wright

The Atlanta Braves saw their two-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night with a 9-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Boston came into the game having lost five straight and eight of 10 overall, but were able to put up six runs in the second inning on Braves starter Kyle Wright.

Wright allowed two soft singles to Alex Verdugo and Trevor Story. A walk and another single by Christian Vasquez made it 1-0. He then jumped ahead of Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-2, but walked him to force in a run. Two batters later, Rafael Devers delivered the big blow with a grand slam to the Braves bullpen in right center on the first pitch he saw from Wright.

“I feel like I kind of over thought at first, if you will. I made a couple of good pitches,” Wright said of the second inning. “The first guys I made good pitches on just kind of bloops in there. I feel like from there, I tried to do a little too much. I kind of fell back into a trap that I did some in years past in trying to put up a zero instead of just limiting the damage. I think there’s just a lot of things that I didn’t navigate very well.”

After that tough inning, Wright showed some progress as he went back out there and was able to get the game into the fifth. The Braves scored three in the third to cut the deficit in half and Wright held them in check before exiting with two outs in the fifth.

“The two miss hit balls and then maybe after that. I told him, I feel like a year or two ago, you’d never got out of the second inning and there’d been a lot more damage done,” Brian Snitker said of Wright’s outing. “He hung in there and got us into the fifth, which was good after giving up those runs. We had a chance to come back and we just couldn’t mount anything to get back in it. Still some positives there with how he reacted to the whole thing. I don’t know how he was feeling in that inning, but I know he did regroup and got back on the attack and stretched the game a little.”

Wright said that finding himself definitely gave him something to build off of going into his next start.

“Definitely my worst outing for sure. I try not to go back to years past because this is this year and I feel like I’m a different pitcher now,” Wright said. “Years past, I don’t get out of that second inning. Probably give up a lot more runs for all I know. So I think for me, just being able to continue to push through and find a way to go deeper into the game, I think it’s really important. You’ve got to learn from the good ones and all learn from the bad ones. So definitely learn from this and try to do better moving forward.”

Wright had allowed six runs total over his first 31 innings and had allowed just one run in three starts at Truist Park. He has emerged as a key piece of the Braves rotation during the early going. Handling adversity was not something that he had done well in the past as things often seemed to snowball. Tuesday’s game was ugly for the Braves all around, but Wright showing some maturity could lead to better things down the road.

“It’s always going to be a learning experience for these guys. Everything’s going really good and there is going to be setbacks and things aren’t going to just go as planned and perfect and you’re going to have to weather storms,” Snitker said. “I kind of feel like he did tonight. Maybe experiencing that will help him where he can control that inning even better and limit it to three runs instead of six. Knowing that Devers is going to be a dangerous at-bat with runners in scoring position and doing a better job of making pitches in that at-bat to get him out of it. I’m sure there’s going to be things he’s going to draw on that’s going to help him down the road.”