May 11: Red Sox vs Braves

After dropping Tuesday’s series opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a series split when they wrap up a brief two-game series Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. Kyle Wright was tagged for six runs in the second inning Tuesday night, but was able to right the ship and pitch into the fifth. The Braves cut the deficit to 6-4 but Boston tacked on three runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach. Atlanta is 14-17 this season and has yet to win three straight games.

Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta Wednesday while Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.