Red Sox vs Braves lineups and game thread

By Kris Willis
The Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a split when they wrap up a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night. Atlanta dropped the opener 9-4 snapping a brief two-game winning streak. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Boston will go with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the first time since the last road trip. Dansby Swanson moves into the leadoff spot for Wednesday’s game. Travis d’Arnaud has been swinging at hot bat and moves up into the third spot in the order. Austin Riley will hit cleanup while Marcell Ozuna moves down a spot to fifth. Orlando Arcia gets another start as the DH and will be hitting eighth.

The Red Sox will stick with the same lineup as Tuesday with the exception of Kevin Plawecki who will get the start behind the plate and will hit eighth.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

