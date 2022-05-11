Red Sox vs Braves lineups and game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a split when they wrap up a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night. Atlanta dropped the opener 9-4 snapping a brief two-game winning streak. Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta while Boston will go with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the first time since the last road trip. Dansby Swanson moves into the leadoff spot for Wednesday’s game. Travis d’Arnaud has been swinging at hot bat and moves up into the third spot in the order. Austin Riley will hit cleanup while Marcell Ozuna moves down a spot to fifth. Orlando Arcia gets another start as the DH and will be hitting eighth.

Ian Anderson gets the start tonight against the Red Sox!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/oaLy2khjMQ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 11, 2022

The Red Sox will stick with the same lineup as Tuesday with the exception of Kevin Plawecki who will get the start behind the plate and will hit eighth.

Red Sox lineup: Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Story 2B, Cordero 1B, Plawecki C, Bradley RF, Eovaldi P — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 11, 2022

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.