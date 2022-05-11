Braves win arbitration case with Austin Riley

Due to the MLB Lockout that wiped out most of the offseason, there are several arbitration eligible players who have yet to have their salaries for the 2022 season determined. The Atlanta Braves still have several big name players that are arbitration eligible. They won their case with third baseman Austin Riley according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Riley will make $3.95 million this season. He was asking for a $4.2 million salary.

Austin Riley enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021 hitting .303/.367/.531 with 33 home runs and a 135 wRC+. He put up 4.7 fWAR which was second on the team behind Freddie Freeman. Riley got off to a good start in 2022, but has cooled off of late and is hitless on Atlanta’s current homestand. Entering Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox, he is hitting .237/.336/.482 with seven home runs and a 133 wRC+.

Adam Duvall, Max Fried, Luke Jackson and Dansby Swanson are still awaiting their arbitration results.