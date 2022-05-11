Ronald Acuña Jr. out of Wednesday lineup against Red Sox with sore groin

After tweaking his groin during Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of tonight’s lineup as the Braves show caution with their young star outfielder.

Ronald Acuna Jr will be out of the lineup tonight. Not surprising considering he did a lot of running in Tuesday night’s game. Soreness in groin area, via GM Alex Anthopoulos. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) May 11, 2022

It seems Acuña may have injured himself during a 7th inning at bat in which he fouled a handful of pitches off before sharply singling up the middle. He rounded first base gingerly but remained in the game after a quick meeting with the training staff. He did not appear to show any serious effects of the injury as he made a nice running grab in the following inning, but as he continues to recover from the torn ACL, it makes all the sense in the world to give him a night off with an off day tomorrow.

Acuña has been red-hot in recent days after a slow start out of the gate. He’s currently hitting .282/.391/.487 with two homers and five stolen bases through just 46 plate appearances. Here’s hoping he is able to return to the lineup this weekend as the Braves welcome the Padres to town.

Travis Demeritte is in right field tonight with Orlando Arcia set to be the DH.