Braves backup catcher Manny Piña to undergo wrist surgery, out for season

Manny Piña, who the Braves signed last winter as Travis d’Arnaud’s primary backup behind the plate, will undergo surgery on his troublesome left wrist and miss the remainder of the season.

Piña had been battling the wrist ailment since March and will now miss the remainder of the season. He appeared in just five games with the Braves prior to being placed on the Injured List at the end of April. He is under contract for 2023 for $4 million and is expected to be ready to go by spring training.

The injury to Piña opens the door for William Contreras, one of the Braves’ top prospects who has impressed in limited time in Atlanta this season. Contreras figures to be the backup catcher for the remainder of the season and could see an occasional start at DH if he continues hitting for power the way he has during the first month of the year.