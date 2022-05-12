Braves News: Orlando Arcia walk-off, Manny Pina surgery, Ronald Acuna’s injury status, more

Before the game on Wednesday, we got the news that Ronald Acuna has a minor groin injury, Manny Pina will be out for the rest of the season as he requires wrist surgery, and the Braves won their arbitration case against Austin Riley. Then in the game, we got a long, stressful game that ended with a walk-off home run from Orlando Arcia (!). Wednesday was quite the doozy for Braves news.

Braves News

Here are Brian Snitker’s comments on the injuries to both Acuna and Pina, as well as the changes he made to the batting lineup

Kyle Wright had some thoughts on how he can continue to grow after a rough start Tuesday put a damper on his otherwise spectacular start to 2022.

Here is our mailbag post answering questions on Marcell Ozuna, Drew Waters, and more.

Austin Riley lost his arbitration case against the Braves.

Ronald Acuna was left out of Wednesday’s game with an injured groin.

Manny Pina will miss the rest of the season after getting wrist surgery.

Here is Wednesday’s game recap.

MLB News

In a game that ended in the early hours of Wednesday on the east coast, Rays position player Brett Phillips pitched, as he often does (at least for a position player) and Anthony Rendon decided to have a laugh of his own, taking his first career left-handed at-bat. He then hit a home run (!) in what is likely to be his only ever left-handed at-bat.

Padres’ manager Bob Melvin will miss at least part of San Diego’s road trip after receiving prostate surgery. San Diego starts a series against the Braves in Atlanta on Friday.

Cubs’ Nico Hoerner crashed into an umpire while attempting to play defense and was injured in the process.

Christian Yelich hit for the cycle for the third time in his career on Wednesday, with all three coming against the Reds, as the Brewers scored 11 runs in a loss. The Reds have the worst record in baseball. What a weird game.

The game intended for Wednesday between the Guardians and White Sox was postponed due to positive COVID tests.

Tyler O’Neil lost his arbitration case against the Cardinals.

The Dodgers designated ex-Brave Robbie Erlin for assignment after a very short stint in LA.

Angels’ contact savant infielder David Fletcher will miss a couple months after receiving muscular surgery.