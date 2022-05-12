This Day in Braves History: The Nickname Braves is Back

Braves Franchise History

1941: The Boston Bees nickname is changed back to Braves after 5 years.

1966: Lou Brock opens Bush Stadium in style with a walk-off single in the 12th to break Braves hearts 4-3. Felipe Alou hits two home runs for Atlanta not enough.

1970: Ernie Banks blasts his 500th home run off Pat Jarvis for the Cubs in a 4 - 3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field. It is also his 1,600th career RBI. Banks historic day pads his illustrious career. The milestone baseball bounced back on the field braves left fielder Rico Carty, who gives it to Banks. Carty, meanwhile, hits safely in his 30th consecutive game.

MLB History

2000: The Brewers defeat the Cubs 14-8 at Wrigley Field in the longest nine-inning game in National League history lasting four hours and 22 minutes. Glenallen Hill homers onto the top of an apartment building on Waveband Avenue beyond the left field bleachers.

2001: Effectively wild at its finest! Marlins pitcher A.J. Burnett fires a no-hitter against San Diego Padres despite nine walks.

2004: One of the greatest at-bats ever!! Alex Cora fouls off 14 consecutive pitches then finishes in style as he parks the 18th pitch for a two-run home run to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead over the Cubs.