This Day in Braves History: The Braves set a National League record by homering in 25 consecutive games

Braves Franchise History

1942: A one man band! Jim Tobin of the Boston Braves almost single-handedly beats the Chicago Cubs 6-5. He pitched a five hitter and homered in three consecutive at bats. This was after coming off the bench and hitting a home run the day before.

1998: Chicks dig the long ball! The Atlanta Braves set a National League record and tied the Major League mark by homering in 25 consecutive games. Ryan Klesko rewrote the record books with a two-run blast against the St. Louis Cardinals

2013: Justin Upton collects four hits including a home run in a Braves blowout 10-1 victory.

MLB History

1929: The Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees are the first teams to both wear numbers on the back of their jerseys. The Indians beat the Yankees 4-3.

1969: Ernie Banks have a day! He continued to rack up the milestones as he and the Cubs take the San Diego Padres to the woodshed with a 19-0 shutout victory! This would tie the National League record for most lopsided shut out ever. Banks earned his 1,500th career RBI and had seven total on the day.

1994: Tim Salmon of the California Angels ties an American League record with his 13th straight hit.