Braves News: Braves to appear on Apple TV, Marcell Ozuna and more

The Braves prepare to square off with the Padres for a three-game set starting tonight at 7:20 ET. Max Fried takes the mound as he goes for his fifth win of the 2022 campaign.

Game one will air exclusively on Apple TV’s “Friday Night Baseball.” Here’s everything you need to know to stream tonight’s matchup.

Braves News:

The 2022 Braves are off to nearly the same start as the 2021 Braves, and here’s how Marcell Ozuna is contributing…

Was Orlando Arcia’s walk-off a spark for the Braves?

MLB Pipeline projects that the Braves will draft RHP Gabriel Hughes. Hughes made 10 starts for Gonzaga in 2021 and posted a 3.23 ERA. He is a two-way player who also made 31 starts at first base.

Javy Lopez and Brian McCann may be considered the best Braves catchers since 1990.

Matt Olson hasn’t really hit for power yet, but he still adds some good numbers to Atlanta’s stat sheet.

MLB News:

Bryce Harper suffered a small UCL tear and will be unable to throw for four weeks. He will still be available as a DH.

The Padres are expected to announce a deal with Robinson Canó today. The Mets designated the 39-year-old for assignment on May 2, and he still has 2 years and $37.6M remaining on his contract.

Seven members of the Guardians coaching staff are in COVID protocol after an outbreak. Among those in protocol are the manager, bench coach, hitting coach, assistant pitching coach, first base coach, third base coach, and hitting analyst.

The Reds placed righty Lucas Sims on the 15-day IL with lower back spasms. In a corresponding move, the Reds selected the contract of Robert Dugger. Dugger was designated for assignment just four days ago and then accepted an assignment in Louisville.