Battery Power TV: Did Braves just get their mojo back? Plus, Ben Verlander joins show

Wait ... did the Braves just get their mojo back?

Timely hitting has been an issue for the defending champions, and they got it from an unlikely source in a walk-off win, the spark that could be exactly what Atlanta needs.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss, along with the door opening for William Contreras to make a season-long impact. Plus, the guys are joined by FOX Sports analyst Ben Verlander to preview the weekend’s series with the Padres.

