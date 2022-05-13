May 13: Padres vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Friday night when they begin the final leg of their current homestand with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Braves began the homestand by taking two of three from Milwaukee and then split a two-game series against the Red Sox. Atlanta and San Diego split four games in San Diego in April.

Max Fried will be on the mound for Atlanta in Friday’s opener while the Padres will go with veteran right-hander Yu Darvish.

Friday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen exclusively on Apple TV+.