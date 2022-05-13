 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the lineup again, expected to play Saturday (UPDATED)

Acuña will sit for the second straight game.

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr. is not in the Atlanta Braves’ lineup for Friday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. Acuña sat out Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox due to a sore groin. The Braves had hoped that two straight days of rest and treatment would be enough to get him back in the lineup.

The news might not be all bad though. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Acuña was walking around in the clubhouse before the game so maybe this is a situation where they just opted to give him an extra day.

Coming off of an ACL injury, the Braves have every right to play it safe with Acuña. Travis Demeritte will lead off and play right field in Friday’s opener. Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall will round out the rest of the outfield.

Acuña has appeared in 10 games this season and is hitting .282/.391/.487 with two home runs and a 151 wRC+.

Update - Per Mark Bowman, Acuña says he is fine and is expected to return to the lineup Saturday

Update - Brian Snitker called Acuña as day-to-day with the groin injury.

In This Stream

May 13: Padres vs Braves

View all 2 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...