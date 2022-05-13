Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the lineup again, expected to play Saturday (UPDATED)

Ronald Acuña Jr. is not in the Atlanta Braves’ lineup for Friday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. Acuña sat out Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox due to a sore groin. The Braves had hoped that two straight days of rest and treatment would be enough to get him back in the lineup.

The news might not be all bad though. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Acuña was walking around in the clubhouse before the game so maybe this is a situation where they just opted to give him an extra day.

Acuña was walking around the clubhouse with a bat in his hand. So, this might just be one more day of rest. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 13, 2022

Coming off of an ACL injury, the Braves have every right to play it safe with Acuña. Travis Demeritte will lead off and play right field in Friday’s opener. Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall will round out the rest of the outfield.

Acuña has appeared in 10 games this season and is hitting .282/.391/.487 with two home runs and a 151 wRC+.

Update - Per Mark Bowman, Acuña says he is fine and is expected to return to the lineup Saturday

Acuña says he feels fine and will play tomorrow — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 13, 2022

Update - Brian Snitker called Acuña as day-to-day with the groin injury.