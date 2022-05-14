Braves look to even series behind Charlie Morton

After an ugly loss Friday, the Braves will try to even the last series of this homestand against the Padres. Charlie Morton for the Braves will face off against Sean Manaea for what should be a pretty good pitching matchup.

We all know who Morton is at this point and hopefully he can continue to progress in a positive direction after a rough start to the season. Sean Manaea was one of a number of players offloaded by the Oakland Athletics this offseason. Manaea has been a pretty good pitcher for pretty much his entire career and that’s what he’s been so far this season, with all of his slash line numbers in the mid 3s. Manaea works primarily off of his sinker, which he throws about 60% of the time and is a fine pitch. He has more success with his changeup, which he throws around 25% of the time and the slider that he mixes in.

On the offensive side, Ronald Acuna said that he expected to be back in the lineup Saturday after missing the last two games with a tweaked groin, which is a big boost, but the Braves also need more production from Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Austin Riley, who have all struggled recently. The Braves have gotten some great production from William Contreras in a small sample, and some solid production from Travis Demeritte and Dansby Swanson recently. It would be nice to have most of the lineup clicking at once for a change.

Game Info

Date/Time: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:05 pm EDT

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: FS1, Bally Sports Southeast

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

XM Radio: Ch. 181