Braves News: Bullpen meltdown, prospect Vaughn Grissom, and more

It was a night full of bullpen struggles as the Braves dropped game one to the Padres 11-6 on Friday. The Braves were unable to salvage a 6-4 lead as Will Smith, Spencer Strider, and Darren O’Day surrendered 7 runs in the last 3 innings.

The highlight of the game was seeing Dansby Swanson come to life and collect 4 RBI. He crushed a 3-run homer in the sixth to give the Braves their 6-4 lead that was blown shortly after.

Atlanta looks to even the series this afternoon as Charlie Morton goes for his third win of 2022. First pitch is set for 4:05 ET.

Braves News:

No. 7 Braves prospect Vaughn Grissom had a three-hit day with the High-A Rome Braves.

Vaughn Grissom was all over the basepaths today ‍♂️



The No. 7 @Braves prospect tallied eight total bases in a three-hit day for @TheRomeBraves: https://t.co/KBP6OmFAL5 pic.twitter.com/XQ3rWIXLR4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 14, 2022

Spencer Strider makes the list as the Braves prospect with the best fastball. He averages 98.5mph.

Ben Verlander joins the latest episode of Battery Power TV to preview the three-game set with the Padres.

MLB News:

Kumar Rocker, 2021 first-rounder, will pitch in the Frontier League before the 2022 draft. Rocker was drafted by the Mets but did not end up with a contract after injury concerns revealed in a physical.

Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his right SI joint. His MRI did not reveal any structural damage.

Players around the league are becoming more fond of PitchCom, the new technology that delivers signals between pitchers and catchers.

Mets catcher James McCann will miss six weeks with a fractured left hand.

Blue Jays OF George Springer left last night’s game with an apparent ankle sprain after colliding with the outfield wall.