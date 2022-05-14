Ronald Acuna to get an MRI

Ronald Acuna seemed to hurt himself on Tuesday and it was later revealed that he had hurt his groin. It was not expected to be a major concern, and Acuna said on Friday that he expected to play today, after being left out of the lineup for the second straight game. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition, as he was once again left out of the lineup Saturday and Mark Bowman of MLB.com reported Saturday that Acuna will get an MRI on Saturday.

After Acuna had just recently returned from a torn ACL, it would be brutal for both him and the team if he had to miss significant time so shortly after his return. According to the AJC’s Justin Toscano, there is still hope within the organization that this is merely precautionary and is likely to only be a minor issue. Regardless, the Braves offense will have to find a way to produce without their best hitter until Ronald returns to the field.