Game Thread 5/14/2022: Braves vs Padres

The Braves will look to avenge Friday’s “whomp whomp” of a loss on Saturday as Charlie Morton faces off against Sean Manaea for a pretty good pitching matchup on paper. The Braves will play this game shortly after news broke that Ronald Acuna will get an MRI for his groin that he injured earlier this week. With the Braves’ superstar missing, you can see the Statcast profiles of each team’s lineup below.

Travis Demeritte continues to get used in the leadoff spot in Acuna’s absence. The biggest change that Brian Snitker made in this lineup is dropping Austin Riley to the six spot, as Austin has really been struggling over the last two weeks. William Contreras starts his second consecutive game at designated hitter as he has absolutely been crushing the ball this season. Adam Duvall, who has also struggled this season is out of the lineup, with Guillermo Heredia starting in center field instead.