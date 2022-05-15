Braves News: Ronald Acuna MRI, rollercoaster win, more

Well Saturday was quite the rollercoaster of a day for Braves fans, but all ended well. Ronald Acuna was left out of the lineup for the third straight game and it was revealed that he needed an MRI, but the MRI came back clean and he is now considered day to day with the possibility of playing Monday. On to the game itself and it was a rollercoaster in it’s own right, as the the Braves carried a narrow lead into the eighth, gave it all away and went down by 3 in the top of the frame, and then got them all back in the bottom of the frame to win.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Saturday’s doozy of a game, which resulted in a nice 6-5 Braves win.

Ronald Acuna got an MRI on Saturday. See the timeline and results here.

MLB News

Everybody’s favorite two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th home run in MLB on Saturday.

The Houston Astros traded for Mauricio Dubon from the Giants in exchange for a minor league catcher.

Here are a bunch of injury updates from around the league on the likes of Joey Votto, Stephen Strasburg, Clayton Kershaw, and more.

An Oklahoma State player supposedly hit a 513 foot home run.