Wright looks for bounceback as Braves must contend with Joe Musgrove in series finale

Well, this has been quite a series so far. On Friday night, both Max Fried and Yu Darvish did alright, but the game was decided by a few bullpen implosions as the teams traded three-run homers off relievers before Atlanta’s relief corps completely melted down in the ninth. On Saturday, both Charlie Morton and Sean Manaea mostly obliterated opposing hitters, and then more bullpen implosions on both sides delivered unto the Braves an absurd comeback victory. On Sunday, there’s the potential for more of the same, as both Kyle Wright and Joe Musgrove have been pretty good (or in Musgrove’s case, elite) to start the 2022 season.

There was a point, about two weeks ago, where Kyle Wright was a top 10ish starter in baseball based on stats accrued so far in-season. Since then, though, he’s taken a bit of a step back. He gave up three runs in seven frames against the Mets, including his first homer of the year, while posting a pedestrian 3/1 K/BB ratio. After that, things got more grim as he had his first truly-bad start of the year: a 4/4 K/BB ratio, a grand slam allowed (after walking in a run), six total runs, not completing five innings, you get the idea. As a result, Wright is now top 20ish in fWAR among starters with 0.9. Earlier this season, Wright gave up two runs in five frames to the Padres while posting a 9/0 K/BB ratio, so if he can get back to that kind of line, that’d be great for the Braves.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s changed for Wright in these two starts; his pitch mix varies from start-to-start and the only thing that can be said about these last two is slightly more sliders (which are not very good) at the expense of slightly fewer changeups (which are better), but that in no way describes the change in effectiveness by itself. Wright’s four-seamer has kept its subpar shape, and he tends to get in trouble when he fails to spot it and therefore get chases on it, but he blew the Padres away with it a bunch a month ago, so staying away from it is not a necessity either.

Whatever happens though, Wright may need to be sharp if the Braves are to have a shot, because Joe Musgrove has been insanely lights-out so far in 2022. He ranks fourth in fWAR (1.3), 21st in ERA- (54), 21st in FIP- (66), and 19th in xFIP- (72) — most of the guys ahead of him in the ERA estimators have way fewer innings, as he hasn’t thrown fewer than six in any of his six outings to date. Honestly, Musgrove’s game log is formidable — he hasn’t allowed more than two runs or one walk in a game, his highest FIP- in a start is 94, and his highest xFIP- in a start is 104. The Padres are undeafeated in his outings, including one where he held the Braves scoreless for 6 2⁄ 3 frames with a 6/0 K/BB ratio.

This game is on Peacock for whatever reason. It strikes me as highly unpleasant that MLB can cede rights to already-purchased games (e.g., via MLB.tv) to another broadcaster who then requires another subscription on top of existing purchase to be able to watch the game, but that’s the world we live in now. It’s hard to believe that MLB actually wants more people to watch games given their behavior in this arena, but it is what it is and we’ll persevere. I hope y’all can find a way to watch the game, because the pitching should be exciting.

Game Info

San Diego Padres @ Atlanta Braves

Sunday, May 15, 2022

11:35 am EDT

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Peacock for some reason

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

XM Radio: Ch. 175