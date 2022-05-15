GameThread, 5/15/2022: Padres @ Braves

The Braves and Padres are both taking advantage of this early start to shake up their lineups, sorta. The Braves’ starting nine doesn’t look too different from things before, but features Dansby Swanson moving up to sixth despite a brutal game yesterday. Meanwhile, Austin Riley is back at third (sigh) after hitting sixth for one game and collecting a game-winning barreled double.

The Padres will integrate Robinson Cano into their early-start lineup in his Friars debut. Cano had a 51 wRC+ in 43 PAs with the Mets prior to his DFA. In a potentially-substantial boost for the Braves’ chance in this game, Cano starting pushes Jake Cronenworth to short and Ha-Seong Kim to third, with Manny Machado getting the game off. The rest of the lineup should be familiar to the Braves at this point, and the big challenge for them will be Joe Musgrove, who has dazzled to start 2022.

I know it’s a small sample, but having those two xwOBAs batting eighth and ninth for the Braves makes for a very funny visual.