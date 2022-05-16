Game Thread 5/16/2022: Braves @ Brewers

The Braves begin their three game away series in Milwaukee that will finish the season series with the Brewers. Apparently things have not started off well for the Braves on their road trip, as the Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that the team’s hotel had issues with hot water and water pressure overnight. Hopefully the players were able to get clean and in the right mind space to play today.

Regardless, Ian Anderson will take the mound for Atlanta, with Freddy Peralta getting the start for Milwaukee. You can read more about the pitching matchup in our game preview here. The Statcast profile of each team’s starting lineup can be found below.

Ronald Acuna remains absent from the lineup with a groin issue despite Snitker saying that today could be the earliest he would return. He is reportedly with the team in Milwaukee, however. William Contreras is also absent today as Travis d’Arnaud resumes his spot at catcher and Orlando Arcia gets the nod at DH.