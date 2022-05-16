Acuña to miss Monday’s game against Brewers, likely to play tomorrow

While the Braves have been struggling with offensive consistency, it has been understandable that fans across Braves country have been anxious about the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. to the lineup. Acuña immediately provided a spark to the lineup when he returned from knee surgery, but a groin injury has held him out for the last five games.

With each passing game without Acuña in the lineup, it had seemed like it was becoming more and more likely that he was going to have to go on the injured list. However, before Monday’s game against the Brewers, manager Brian Snitker did give a positive update as to Acuña’s status.

Snit said Acuña passed all the tests while running the bases and completing other exercises today. If he recovers well, Acuña will likely play tomorrow. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 16, 2022

As frustrating as it can be that Acuña has been held out with the team struggling to get going, it is admirable that the team is prioritizing Acuña’s health over potential short-term gains on the field. If the Braves are going to figure things out this season, it is likely going to require a healthy and productive Ronnie the rest of the way. The Braves were aggressive in getting him playing time coming off the knee surgery, but they are clearly willing to adjust their game plan very quickly if he needs some time.