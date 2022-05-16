Tyler Matzek to be placed on IL with shoulder inflammation, Tucker Davidson to start Tuesday

Tyler Matzek felt sore after throwing on Monday and will be placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. In need of a starter for Tuesday’s game against the Brewers, Tucker Davidson will be recalled from Gwinnett to take Matzek’s place on the roster.

Tucker Davidson is getting the start. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 17, 2022

Following his heroic effort during the club’s 2021 World Series run, Matzek has struggled with command in the early going of the season. He owns a 5.06 ERA, 5.54 FIP and 6.11 xFIP fueled by a 19.1 percent walk rate. He has often missed high with his fastball, an indication not everything was sound structurally. Here’s hoping a few weeks away will get Tyler back to his prime form. The bullpen needs him healthy.

Davidson broke camp with the club made a brief appearance during the opening week of the season but was sent down to Gwinnett afterwards. He’s made five starts with the Stripers and has pitched fairly well with a lot of strikeouts. As the Braves continue to search for a 5th starter it seemed Spencer Strider was in line to start Tuesday’s game, but he tossed two innings in relief as the Braves lifelessly lost again, 1-0.