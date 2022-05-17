Braves MiLB Preview: Rome Braves and Augusta GreenJackets look to stay red-hot

The Atlanta Braves minor-league affiliates had a huge week, going 15-9 overall. The Rome Braves and Augusta GreenJackets in particular have been very impressive and are in contention for those first-half titles and tickets to the postseason.

Here’s a look back at the week that was and what we’re watching in the week ahead.

Gwinnett Stripers (17-19)

Last week: 2-4

Last week’s rotation: Touki Toussaint, Tucker Davidson, Bryce Elder, Huascar Ynoa and Kyle Muller

This week: vs. Memphis, May 17-22

Last week Gwinnett dropped a rough series to the Durham Bulls. This week, the Stripers welcome the Memphis Redbirds to town. The Stripers opened the season against the St. Louis Cardinals minor-league team, splitting that series. The Redbirds enter the week at 20-16.

Tucker Davidson had a nice start this week going five strong, striking out six, walking none and allowing just one earned run. Kyle Muller had a big 12-strikeout day. The rest of the rotation is hit or miss, either firing off an unbelievable game or getting hit hard. Nolan Kingham had 3.2 more shutout innings and seems to be really flourishing in his new role.

Dansby Swanson is picking a good time to heat up, because the heir apparent at shortstop continues to have an impressive turnaround season. Braden Shewmake had three more multi-hit games this week and is now hitting .307 with a .796 OPS thus far and has been solid in the field as well. Drew Waters hit another home run this week, and that simply never gets old.

Mississippi Braves (14-18)

Last week: 3-3

Last week’s rotation: Tanner Gordon, Jared Shuster, Alan Rangel, Freddy Tarnok and Darius Vines

This week: vs. Biloxi, May 17-22

The M-Braves looked like they were en route to a series win, going up 3-1 on the Chattanooga Lookouts, but closed the week dropping two in a row. They’ll look to get back on track against the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), who sit at 16-17 on the season.

Jared Shuster has been on a tear. He went another six strong this week, not allowing a run and striking out four. Freddy Tarnok, who along with Shuster is the other big-time prospect in the rotation, had his second strong start in a row after two shaky starts, this time tossing five scoreless innings. Victor Vodnik made three more appearances this week, striking out seven over 3.2 scoreless innings. Since returning from injury and entering the bullpen he has yet to allow an earned run.

It appears Michael Harris II is human after all. Both his long hitting and on-base streak came to an end and the young, top prospect had a relatively quiet week. Let’s see how he responds this week after his first “down” week of the season. Drew Lugbauer had a pair of multi-hit games, neither of which consisted of a home run so it’s nice to see him spreading the ball around a bit.

Rome Braves (19-14)

Last week: 5-1

Last week’s rotation: Andrew Hoffmann, Royber Salinas, Luis De Avila, Roddery Munoz and Dylan Dodd

This week: Aberdeen, May 17-22

What a week for the starting pitching. Andrew Hoffmann made two starts, allowing one run over five while striking out eight in his first and no runs over five in his second; Royber Salinas struck out 10 over five scoreless innings; Luis De Avila tossed six scoreless innings; and Dylan Dodd went seven scoreless, striking out five and allowing no walks. That’s the type of pitching that led to a dominating 5-1 week over a very good Winston-Salem Dash. That’s also the type of pitching that will need when they travel to the Aberdeen IronBirds. The Baltimore Orioles farm club has the best record in the South Atlantic League, sitting at 24-7.

Rome’s offense continues to impress, now posting a +34 run differential. Per Rome Braves play-by-play man Logan Maddox, Justyn-Henry Malloy got even hotter at the plate after changing his walk-up song.

.@jhenmalloy is now 6-for-7 with 2 2B, 2 RBI, and 3 R since changing his walk-up song to J. Cole’s “Work Out” — Logan Maddox (@Logan_Maddox1) May 15, 2022

Malloy had a five-hit Saturday which included his seventh and eighth double of the year. Vaughn Grissom had four multi-hit games this past week and is heating up at the plate as well. He also walked four times this past week and struck out zero times. Landon Stephens continues to demolish baseballs when he actually connects, blasting his ninth and tenth home runs of the season this past week.

Augusta GreenJackets (20-13)

Last week: 5-1

Last week’s rotation: AJ Smith-Shawver, Tyler Owens, Jordano Perez, Landon Leach, Luis Vargas

This week: at Charleston, May 17-22

Augusta remains scorching hot now 8-2 over its last 10 games after a dominating series win over the Columbia Fireflies. This week the GreenJackets play a 21-12 Charleston (Tampa Bay Rays) team that has just lost two in a row.

The A in AJ Smith-Shawver clearly stands for ace. He got the party started this past week with a 12-strikeout performance on Tuesday and closed the week with eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Tyler Owens followed with a strong start, striking out seven in four innings of one-run ball. JJ Niekro had a nice five innings, striking out nine in relief to improve to 3-0 and is really looking strong out of the bullpen thus far in 2022.

If you aren’t excited about Brandol Mezquita yet, you should be. He is the main attraction at the plate in Augusta, now hitting .333 with a .882 OPS. The 20-year-old had a pair of two-hit games this week, and also is settling in with gap-to-gap power, adding three more doubles to his total. Here’s hoping Mahki Backstrom got the motor running. He finished the week with at least one hit in three-straight games including a two-home run performance on May 12.