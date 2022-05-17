Braves News: Tyler Matzek lands on the IL, Tucker Davidson gets Tuesday start, plus more

Unfortunately, the Braves producing a historically bad offensive performance on Monday night was not the worst news of the day.

That came in the form of the update that Tyler Matzek experienced a sore shoulder while throwing on Monday and landed on the 10-day IL. Further reports suggested the soreness could have resulted from other injuries Matzek had in Spring Training:

Matzek will travel to Atlanta tomorrow to undergo further evaluation. His shoulder pain might be a product of altering his mechanics and compensating when he came to Spring Training with a sore back. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 17, 2022

Of course, Matzek is the second member of the 2021 “Night Shift” to experience a significant injury development in 2022. Luke Jackson was lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery during Spring Training. While the Braves bullpen is arguably one of the deepest in the majors, they need Tyler Matzek to be at his best for the bullpen to be at its best as a unit. Hopefully, a few weeks of rest for Matzek will be the remedy for him to return to form.

Braves News

The Braves offensive struggles have really limited the positive impact of some great outings from the starting rotation, including arguably Ian Anderson’s best start of the season on Monday.

Tucker Davidson will get called up to replace Matzek and will start Tuesday’s game for the Braves.

Spencer Strider, who may eventually get a crack at the starting rotation, could see a bigger bullpen role with Matzek out.

