 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves News: Tyler Matzek lands on the IL, Tucker Davidson gets Tuesday start, plus more

The bad news for the Braves was not just limited to the diamond on Monday.

By StatsSAC
/ new
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, the Braves producing a historically bad offensive performance on Monday night was not the worst news of the day.

That came in the form of the update that Tyler Matzek experienced a sore shoulder while throwing on Monday and landed on the 10-day IL. Further reports suggested the soreness could have resulted from other injuries Matzek had in Spring Training:

Of course, Matzek is the second member of the 2021 “Night Shift” to experience a significant injury development in 2022. Luke Jackson was lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery during Spring Training. While the Braves bullpen is arguably one of the deepest in the majors, they need Tyler Matzek to be at his best for the bullpen to be at its best as a unit. Hopefully, a few weeks of rest for Matzek will be the remedy for him to return to form.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...