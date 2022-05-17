Game Thread 5/17/2022: Braves at Brewers

Tonight is a new night, and it’s especially nice when you consider that Ronald Acuña Jr. is returning to the lineup as the DH after taking some time off due to injury issues. Acuña will be returning at a pretty good time for the Braves, as they’re coming off of a woeful performance at the plate last night. Hopefully things will turn out better and Tucker Davidson can find a way to keep the Brewers quiet on the mound, as well.